While crypto entered a bear market over the course of 2022, digital currencies continue to remain money-making machines for hackers, with investors losing over $3 billion across 125 hacks this year so far.

October alone has become the worst-ever month for crypto-related crimes, with over $718 million in total losses. Data pointed out by Chainalysis last week noted the amount stolen from several decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols across 11 different attacks.

The blockchain analytics firm said that 2022 will "likely surpass 2021 as the biggest year for hacking on record."

“Despite the current bear market, we’re seeing a lot of activity among hackers, who are targeting various protocols,” said Jasper Lee, an audit tech lead at crypto auditing firm Sooho.io.

“For those protocols or dapps [decentralised apps] which have not been thoroughly audited, they make for easy and reliable short-term profit. Poorly protected protocols are low-hanging fruit for hackers,” Lee added.

In 2021, attackers stole over $3.2 billion in hacks. The largest theft in 2021 was a code exploit amounting to $613 million on the Poly Network.

2022 was off to a rocky start, with a $325 million exploit of the popular cross-blockchain bridge Wormhole on the Solana-Ethereum ecosystem. That was followed by a sophisticated attack in March on crypto game Axie infinity’s Ethereum-based Ronin bridge, which saw $625 million worth of crypto stolen from the protocol.

In August, hackers broke into Nomad, a programme that enables users to exchange tokens from one blockchain to another and stole around $190 million in bitcoin.

According to Chainalysis, there were three different bridges that were breached just this month. This included an attack on a BNB Chain-based bridge, which saw exploiters illicitly gain over $100 million; a layer 1 blockchain QANplatform that was hacked and saw nearly $1 million in tokens stolen.