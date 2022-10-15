WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia bus accident causes deaths, injuries
Bus overturns on Pan-American Highway in southwestern region, leaving at least 20 dead and 15 injured, police say.
Colombia bus accident causes deaths, injuries
It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead. / AFP
October 15, 2022

At least 20 people have died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said.

The bus was travelling on Saturday between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometres to the northeast when the incident occurred.

Local media said the bus had been close to tumbling down a mountainside, but had come to a halt against a barrier.

"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Captain Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.

Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.

Recommended

Possible 'mechanical failure'

Investigators are looking at possible "mechanical failures in the brake system," Colonel Oscar Lamprea, director of traffic and transportation in the area, said in a message to reporters.

A preliminary report said the driver lost control after coming out of a curve in a foggy area.

It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles