At least 20 people have died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said.

The bus was travelling on Saturday between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometres to the northeast when the incident occurred.

Local media said the bus had been close to tumbling down a mountainside, but had come to a halt against a barrier.

"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Captain Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.

Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.