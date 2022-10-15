Iraqi Shia politician Muqtada al Sadr's movement has announced its refusal to join a new government being formed by prime minister-designate Mohammad Shia al Sudani.

The announcement came on Saturday two days after lawmakers elected Abdul Latif Rashid as Iraq's new president, and he swiftly named Sudani as prime minister in a bid to end a year of political gridlock since October 2021 elections.

"We stress our firm and clear refusal for any of our affiliates to participate... in this government formation," Mohammed Saleh al Iraqi, a close associate of Sadr, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The statement charged that the upcoming government has a "clear subordination to militias" and would "not meet the (Iraqi) people's aspirations".

He said the Sadrist movement refused to take part in any government led by Sudani "or any other candidate from among the old faces or those affiliated with the corrupt".

"Anyone who joins their ministries does not represent us... rather, we disavow them," Iraqi said.

READ MORE: This is not the end for Iraq’s Sadr

A 30-day deadline