WORLD
3 MIN READ
Years of war cause explosion of mental illness in Yemen
The war-torn country, with around 30 million people, had just 59 psychiatrists in 2020 which means one for every half a million people, according to health ministry figures.
Years of war cause explosion of mental illness in Yemen
One 2017 study, by Yemen's Family Development and Guidance Foundation based in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, estimated that nearly a fifth of all residents had mental health issues. / Reuters Archive
October 14, 2022

Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis: Yemen's seven years of brutal civil war have caused an explosion of mental illness overwhelming the basic health care services.

"We try to provide treatment, but we cannot treat everyone", said Adel Melhi, director of a psychiatric hospital in the rebel-blockaded city of Taez, on Friday.

Taez is one of the places hardest hit by the conflict.

While the government-run Taez psychiatric hospital has space for 200 patients, the numbers needing care because of the "tragedies caused by the war" have surged far higher, Melhi said.

The hospital lacks the necessary staff and drugs to cope. As government funds cover just a quarter of its budget, it relies on donations for the rest.

READ MORE:Yemeni children suffer from damages to their well-being

Toll of conflict

Yemen, with around 30 million people, had just 59 psychiatrists in 2020 – or one for every half a million people – according to health ministry figures.

Add in therapists, caregivers and nurses, and the number of professionals dedicated to mental health rises to 300, divided across seven hospitals.

Recommended

The authorities have not published any recent data on mental illness in Yemen, long the Arab peninsula's poorest country.

One 2017 study, by Yemen's Family Development and Guidance Foundation based in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, estimated that nearly a fifth of all residents had mental health issues.

The report said the population "faces constant pressure, loss and serious shocks -- whether as a result of food insecurity, unemployment, cholera, arbitrary detention, torture, indiscriminate attacks, air strikes or poor basic public services."

The United Nations, in a report this year, said the number could now be even higher because of the additional strain of the Covid pandemic and the "continuing toll of the conflict".

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have fought a Saudi-led pro-government coalition since 2015 in a grinding war that has killed hundreds of thousands and pushed the impoverished nation to the brink of famine.

A UN-brokered ceasefire since April brought a sharp reduction in hostilities and facilitated moves to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation, according to aid agencies.

But that truce expired on October 2, and failed attempts to extend it have stoked fears of fresh conflict.

Aid groups have raised alarm with more than 23 million people – more than two-thirds of Yemen's population -- dependent on aid.

READ MORE: Yemen's warring parties fail to renew UN-brokered truce

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles