Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis: Yemen's seven years of brutal civil war have caused an explosion of mental illness overwhelming the basic health care services.

"We try to provide treatment, but we cannot treat everyone", said Adel Melhi, director of a psychiatric hospital in the rebel-blockaded city of Taez, on Friday.

Taez is one of the places hardest hit by the conflict.

While the government-run Taez psychiatric hospital has space for 200 patients, the numbers needing care because of the "tragedies caused by the war" have surged far higher, Melhi said.

The hospital lacks the necessary staff and drugs to cope. As government funds cover just a quarter of its budget, it relies on donations for the rest.

Toll of conflict

Yemen, with around 30 million people, had just 59 psychiatrists in 2020 – or one for every half a million people – according to health ministry figures.

Add in therapists, caregivers and nurses, and the number of professionals dedicated to mental health rises to 300, divided across seven hospitals.