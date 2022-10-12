Germany will sink into recession next year and inflation will soar as the country battles skyrocketing energy prices following Russia's gas shutdown.

Unveiling the government's latest forecasts of 0.4 percent economic contraction and seven percent inflation for 2023 on Wednesday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck painted a dark picture of a "serious energy crisis".

It "threatens to become an economic and social crisis", he warned - but insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "fail in this attempt to destabilise the basic economic and political order".

Putin "will also fail on the battlefield in Ukraine", he added.

Warnings are mounting that global growth will slow further next year due to myriad crises, with the IMF on Tuesday downgrading its 2023 global GDP growth forecast.

The official predictions were the latest warning that Germany's economy, which was just getting back on its feet after the pandemic, is set to shrink in 2023 due to the fallout of Moscow's offensive on Ukraine.

Moscow's move to cut off gas supplies to Europe amid tensions over Ukraine has triggered an energy crisis across the continent, with consumers and businesses facing high prices as winter approaches.

