In stomach-churning details, Archana recalls the days leading up to the surgery to remove her uterus. “I would have blood on my clothes, and occasionally it would even seep down to my feet.”

Now 45, she had undergone hysterectomy in her late-30s, hoping it would solve her problems. “I had undergone surgery thinking it would boost my productivity at work. However, post the surgery, I have more problems to deal with,” she adds.

But this is not Archana’s story alone. Thousands of women across India, all from the country’s lowest social strata called the Dalits, have been forced to surgically remove their uterus after picking up infections at work – manual cleaning of dry toilets that involves picking up faecal matter with bare hands, loading the waste into cane baskets or metal troughs, and carrying them on their hips and head for disposal.

Not even the respectful title of ‘sanitation worker’ – they were called ‘manual scavengers’ earlier – could hide these women's sheer irony and agony, forced into a job no other people would do. And because of their status in India’s highly caste-ridden society, they have no other source of income.

As India celebrates Swachh Bharat 2022 (Clean India), much can be said about the progress of the world’s largest cleanliness drive Swachh Bharat Mission, often cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches and radio talks. The initiative claims construction of 95 million new toilets in place of dry toilets.

However, the ground reality speaks of the situation differently. A large number of toilets constructed under the mission use technology that would require periodic emptying and offsite treatment of the faecal matter. This has merely converted “manual scavengers” into “sanitation workers” while the nature of the work remains menial.

Jalaun district of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh provides a classic case study of the unfolding horrors.

“I veil my face while working. My clothes would get covered in faeces when it rains and would not dry. The house would stink of faeces. I started suffering from rashes and bear frequent infections,” says Anita (42), another sanitary worker like Archana. Anita too had her uterus removed not too long ago and for the same reasons.

And Archana’s declaration is chilling as it is brutally honest. “No woman here has a womb.”

The provision of protective gear is scarce – all these women have is their ratty dupattas (stole) that they wrap on their faces as they pick and dispose of human waste with their bare hands. Other gears like gloves and t-shirts are rendered useless, since they are built to fit men. In such situations, the huge, flimsy equipment hanging from their bony frames does not provide any substantial protection.

Despite a 2013 law prohibiting the profession of manual scavenging, the women involved in this work still routinely clean human faeces from public and private dry toilets.

“This is the last job on earth anyone would want to do. We do this because we do not have an option. We inherit this job because of our caste. Society can never see our identity beyond our caste,” adds Anita.

Institutionalising caste oppression Manual scavenging, a labour-intensive, caste-sanctioned profession, persists in several parts of South Asia. In India, anestimated 1.3 million Dalits (so-called “lower-caste”) are forced into sanitation work, around 75 percent of which are women employed as manual scavengers.

Despite their labour, they hardly receive remuneration from their employer. “Instead of giving me my daily wage, my employer gives me rotis (bread). They skip it for the day when I do not turn up for work,” Archana adds.