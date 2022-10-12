TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president visits Kazakhstan for talks, regional summit
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana.
Turkish president visits Kazakhstan for talks, regional summit
While in Astana, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday. / AA
October 12, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Kazakhstan to meet with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to participate in a regional summit.

Erdogan was welcomed by Tokayev upon arrival in the capital Astana on Wednesday.

The two leaders will hold one-on-one talks and attend inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues after an official welcoming ceremony on Wednesday.

Türkiye was the first country to recognise Kazakhstan's independence in 1992.

READ MORE: Türkiye ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis, Erdogan tells Putin

While in Astana, Erdogan on Thursday will participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Recommended

The two-day summit will address political, economic, humanitarian and environmental issues as well as new challenges and threats.

On the sidelines of the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral talks with participating leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE:Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week

Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday that 11 heads of state, including from Azerbaijan and Palestine, will be attending the summit.

Established in 1992, CICA is a multi-national Asia-focused forum with 27 member states and more than 10 other countries and inter-governmental organizations with observer status.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US