Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Kazakhstan to meet with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to participate in a regional summit.

Erdogan was welcomed by Tokayev upon arrival in the capital Astana on Wednesday.

The two leaders will hold one-on-one talks and attend inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral relations and international issues after an official welcoming ceremony on Wednesday.

Türkiye was the first country to recognise Kazakhstan's independence in 1992.

While in Astana, Erdogan on Thursday will participate in a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).