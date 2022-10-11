About 500 pilot whales have died in mass strandings on New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands, the government said after ruling out a rescue effort in the area's shark-filled waters.

Two "super pods" of the dolphin-related cetaceans beached on two islands in the remote chain and survivors were euthanised, according to the Department of Conservation on Tuesday.

On Friday, 250 beached pilot whales were found at Chatham Island, and then three days later another 240 were reported on Pitt Island, the government said.

The locations – far from the New Zealand mainland – made a rescue operation impossible, authorities said.

"Due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and the whales, the surviving whales were euthanised by our trained team to prevent further suffering," Dave Lundquist, a government technical marine adviser, told AFP.

READ MORE: Dozens of stranded whales die at New Zealand beach

'Kindest option'

"This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option."

The bodies will be left to decompose naturally on site.