Sunday, October 9, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the attack is carried out by Ukrainian special services and Russia's investigative chief immediately opened a criminal terror investigation into the explosion.

What Russian authorities are calling a truck bomb on Saturday hit the huge bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed eight years ago from Ukraine.

Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily halted, damaging an important supply route for the Kremlin’s forces.

No one has claimed responsibility for damaging the bridge.

Putin to chair meeting

Putin will hold a meeting with his Security Council on Monday, two days after the huge blast that ripped through Russia's Crimea bridge, the Kremlin told local news agencies.

Power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant back again

A power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine that was cut due to shelling on Saturday, forcing the plant to switch to diesel power, has been reconnected, the UN nuclear watchdog's chief has said.

"Our team at #Zaporizhzhya confirms the offsite power line lost yday was restored & #ZNPP is reconnected to the grid - a temporary relief in a still untenable situation," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter, repeating his call for a protection zone around the plant.

Russia sees increased Ukrainian fire into its territory

"Since the start of October, the number of attacks from Ukrainian armed formations on Russia's border territory has considerably increased," said the FSB which is responsible for border security, adding that one person had been killed and five wounded in the past week.

The attacks have concentrated on the Russian region of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, as well as Bryansk and Kursk, the FSB said.

US to continue security assistance to Ukraine

The White House has said it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on the explosion that damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea.