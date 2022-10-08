Israeli soldiers have shot and killed two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier the Palestinian health ministry announced the killing of "a citizen by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin", a flashpoint in the northern West Bank.

The announcement came shortly after the Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics had transferred a man with gunshots wounds to hospital in Jenin.

The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, on Saturday.

Palestinian officials said soldiers entered the camp early in the day and surrounded a house. In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of fire could be heard.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two dead and 11 wounded, three of them critically. The official Wafa news agency said both of the people killed were 17-year-old boys.

