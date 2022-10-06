Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has appointed a host of new ambassadors at Türkiye's missions abroad, diplomatic sources said.

Amid the normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was named the new Turkish ambassador to Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Last month, the Israeli government approved the appointment of Irit Lillian as Israel's new ambassador to Türkiye.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Additionally, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal has been named Türkiye’s new ambassador to the UN.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci, who is also the director for EU Affairs at the ministry, has been named the country's new ambassador to the EU.