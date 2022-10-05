Angelina Jolie has detailed what she described as abusive behaviour by ex-husband Brad Pitt in a court filing, escalating a legal battle over a French winery the former couple once shared and revealing new details about the dissolution of their marriage.

The filing in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday alleges that Pitt sought to condition Jolie's sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from publicly discussing "Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

Jolie's filing describes an episode during a September 2016 private plane flight where Pitt allegedly "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before "pushing her into the bathroom wall."

Pitt also "choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the filing alleges.

Jolie gave an account of the flight to two FBI investigators in the days that followed.

It appeared in a heavily redacted report later released by the agency.

The filing advances counterclaims against Pitt in a lawsuit he filed against Jolie and her former company in February.

