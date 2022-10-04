Former US president Donald Trump has sued CNN for defamation, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network has carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.

Trump claims in his lawsuit — filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday — that CNN had used its considerable influence as a leading news organisation to defeat him politically.

The Republican says in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN had a long track record of criticising him but had ramped up its attacks in recent months because the network feared that he would run again for president in 2024.

"As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of 'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and ultimately 'Hitler,'" the lawsuit claims.

CNN declined to comment on the case.

READ MORE: US judge rejects delaying Trump Organization's tax fraud trial