Kuwait's crown prince has accepted the government's resignation following a parliamentary election in the Gulf Arab country in which opposition candidates made considerable gains, state news agency KUNA reported.

On Sunday, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the ruling emir's duties, asked the outgoing government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer, held early elections on September 29 after Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament in a bid to end a political standoff between the government and the legislature that has hindered fiscal reforms.

