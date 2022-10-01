Saturday, October 1, 2022

Germany says it will supply Ukraine with air defence system

Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, its Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has said during an unannounced visit to Odessa.

As air raid sirens sounded in the port city above, Lambrecht held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an underground bunker. Lambrecht had extended a visit to nearby Moldova for the meeting.

"In a few days, we will deliver the very modern IRIS-T air defence system," she told ARD television. "It is very important for drone defence in particular."

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

Kiev's forces were entering the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed despite international condemnation.

Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after Kiev's army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.

Shortly after Ukraine's announcement, Russia's defence ministry said it had "withdrawn" troops from Lyman "to more favourable lines" after being encircled by Ukrainian forces.

Russia had been using the eastern Ukrainian city as a front-line hub. Located 160 kilometres (100 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, the city was an important link in the Russian front line for both ground communications and logistics.

Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine, an area that includes Lyman.

Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own.

Ukraine: 24 dead after attack on civilian convoy

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of gunning down 24 civilians, including 13 children, in an attack on a road convoy near the recently recaptured town of Kupiansk.

On Friday, Ukrainian troops had shown reporters from AFP news agency a group of vehicles riddled with bullet holes and several corpses in civilian clothes outside the village of Kyrylivka, a short distance east of Kupiansk.

A day later, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov has put the preliminary death toll at 24, including a pregnant woman and 13 children, alleging: "Russians fired on the civilians at close range."

Russia's annexation makes ending conflict 'nearly impossible': EU's Borrell

Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories makes it "much more difficult, nearly impossible for the war to end," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has told Spain's RTVE television.

"Russia is losing," he said in separate comments to a forum in Spain. It "has lost in moral and political terms," but "Ukraine has not yet won."

"We need to get involved," he said, calling for the EU to beef up its military arsenal. "This is necessary and indispensable for survival," he added.

Ukraine hits back after nuclear plant chief's detention

Kiev has condemned "in the strongest terms the illegal detention" by Russians of the director of Ukraine's Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The crime is yet another act of state terrorism by Russia and it represents a grave violation of international law. Russia must immediately release" Ihor Murashov, Ukraine's foreign ministry said.

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 1300 GMT (4 pm local) Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said on Saturday.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.

Russian troops 'encircled' in key Ukraine town, report shows

Ukraine's army has said that its forces surrounded several thousand Russian troops near the key eastern town of Lyman that has been under Moscow's control since spring.

"The Russian grouping near Lyman is encircled," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He said previously there were "around 5,000-5,500" Russian troops in the area.