Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, dissolved the government, suspended the constitution, and shut the West African country's borders.

The dismissal of Damiba, who came to power in a coup last January, was announced in a statement read out on national television late on Friday.

"In the face of the continuing deterioration of the security situation, we have repeatedly tried to refocus the transition on security issues," said the statement read aloud by the rebel soldiers.

The soldiers promised the international community they would respect their commitments and urged Burkinabes "to go about their business in peace."

Several main roads in the capital Ouagadougou were blocked by the rebel troops.

National stakeholders will be invited soon to adopt a new transitional charter and designate a new civilian or military president, the statement said.

The constitution has been suspended and the transitional charter dissolved, borders are closed indefinitely and all political and civil society activities are suspended, Traore said.

He declared a curfew from 2100 GMT to 0500 GMT.

