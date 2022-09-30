WORLD
Burkina Faso army captain ousts military government
More than a dozen members of Burkina Faso's army seize control of state TV, declaring the country's coup leader-turned-president Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, has been overthrown.
Soldiers promise international community they would respect their commitments and urge Burkinabes “to go about their business in peace." / AFP
September 30, 2022

Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, dissolved the government, suspended the constitution, and shut the West African country's borders. 

The dismissal of Damiba, who came to power in a coup last January, was announced in a statement read out on national television late on Friday.

"In the face of the continuing deterioration of the security situation, we have repeatedly tried to refocus the transition on security issues," said the statement read aloud by the rebel soldiers.

The soldiers promised the international community they would respect their commitments and urged Burkinabes "to go about their business in peace."

Several main roads in the capital Ouagadougou were blocked by the rebel troops. 

National stakeholders will be invited soon to adopt a new transitional charter and designate a new civilian or military president, the statement said. 

The constitution has been suspended and the transitional charter dissolved, borders are closed indefinitely and all political and civil society activities are suspended, Traore said. 

He declared a curfew from 2100 GMT to 0500 GMT.

Rift between Damiba and MPSR junta

Burkina Faso's latest military power grab follows in the footsteps of neighbouring Mali, which also saw a second coup nine months after the August 2020 overthrow of its president.

Damiba had just returned from addressing the UN General Assembly in New York as Burkina Faso's head of state. Tensions, though, had been mounting for months.

Constantin Gouvy, Burkina Faso researcher at Clingendael, said Friday night's events "follow escalating tensions within the ruling MPSR junta and the wider army about strategic and operational decisions to tackle spiralling insecurity."

"Members of the MPSR increasingly felt Damiba was isolating himself and casting aside those who helped him seize power," Gouvy told The Associated Press.

Damiba and his allies overthrew the democratically elected president only nine months ago, coming to power with promises of making the country more secure. 

However, violence has continued unabated and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
