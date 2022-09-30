Women have returned to Kuwait's national assembly, with the opposition winning a majority in the Gulf's only fully elected parliament, which held its sixth election in a decade.

Twenty-eight of the 50 seats were won by opposition candidates as 20 former MPs were ousted on Thursday, including three former ministers.

Kuwait, which borders Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Iran and is one of the world's biggest oil exporters, has held 18 elections since the parliamentary system was adopted in 1962, reflecting its frequent political crises.

Victories for former minister Jenan Bushehri and Alia al-Khaled ensured a female presence in parliament after an all-male assembly was elected in 2020.

Kuwait has never had more than four women MPs.

