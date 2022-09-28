One person has died in a shootout with Belgian police during raids on a suspected extreme-right group, prosecutors have said.

The operation, targeting a dozen addresses around the northern city of Antwerp, was launched to counter "the preparation of a terrorist attack".

In a statement prosecutors said "many weapons and ammunition" were seized in the raids. Some of the weapons were legally registered, they said on Wednesday.

During one raid, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between law enforcement and one of several people inside a building. This person died."