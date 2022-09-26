TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye protests with US, Greece over military deployment on Aegean islands
Türkiye summons the Greek ambassador to Ankara and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye protests with US, Greece over military deployment on Aegean islands
In a separate protest note to the US, Türkiye urges respect for status of Eastern Aegean islands. / AA Archive
September 26, 2022

Türkiye has lodged a protest with the US and Greece over unlawful deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands with non-military status.

Turkish army drones have recorded Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesbos) and Sisam (Samos), which is in violation of international law.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, in a protest note to the US, Türkiye urged respect for the status of Eastern Aegean islands and measures to be taken to prevent use of its weapons there.

READ MORE:Footage shows Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands

Recommended

Greek ships

Turkish drone footages, released on Sunday, showed that landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands.

According to security sources, the Turkish drones performing flight mission over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

It was revealed that the ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam. 

The armoured vehicles were among those sent by the US to the Port of Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) of Greece.

READ MORE:Explained: Greek militarisation of Eastern Aegean islands in 5 questions

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy