The German economy is heading for recession, the Ifo institute has said, reporting a stronger-than-forecast plunge in business morale across all sectors as Germany scrambles to avoid a gas shortage this winter.

The Ifo institute said on Monday its business climate indexfell to 84.3 from 88.6 in August, posting a more severe drop than the 87.0 forecast by economists according to a recent Reuters poll.

It was the lowest level seen since the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020.

The downturn was visible across all four sectors of the German economy, Ifo said, adding that pessimism had increased considerably looking ahead to the coming months.

"We're seeing a fat minus on all fronts," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said.

"Price expectations have risen again, with more than one in two companies announcing price increases."

