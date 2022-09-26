Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he suggests that Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

"Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality," Zelenskyy, who had previously played down such warnings as nuclear blackmail, told CBS News on Sunday.

"He wants to scare the whole world," the Ukrainian leader said of Putin. "I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskyy added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms in a speech last week in which he announced the mobilisation of reservists following Ukrainian gains on the ground.

He said Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and its people if its territorial integrity were threatened.

US warning

With Putin's speech ratcheting up the tensions, the United States warned Russia privately of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons, top US officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast on Sunday, confirmed reports that the US sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.