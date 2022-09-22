The US has announced a $376 million humanitarian aid package to alleviate the stresses prompted by an ongoing surge in the number of migrants fleeing Venezuela.

The funding will be used to support food assistance, emergency shelter and health care programmes, provide water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, and protect groups made vulnerable by the crisis, including women, youth and indigenous, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our assistance supports the most vulnerable among the more than 7 million Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 6.8 million who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them," said the top diplomat.

Just under half of the funds will be dispersed through the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration while the rest will flow through the US Agency for International Development, Blinken said.

