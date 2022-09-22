WORLD
3 MIN READ
US announces $376M aid package for Venezuela migrant crisis
The funding will be used to support food assistance, emergency shelter and health care programmes, provide water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, and protect groups made vulnerable by the crisis.
US announces $376M aid package for Venezuela migrant crisis
Total US assistance devoted to the regional crisis has now hit $2.7 billion since 2017, according to the State Department. / AA Archive
September 22, 2022

The US has announced a $376 million humanitarian aid package to alleviate the stresses prompted by an ongoing surge in the number of migrants fleeing Venezuela.

The funding will be used to support food assistance, emergency shelter and health care programmes, provide water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, and protect groups made vulnerable by the crisis, including women, youth and indigenous, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our assistance supports the most vulnerable among the more than 7 million Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 6.8 million who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them," said the top diplomat.

Just under half of the funds will be dispersed through the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration while the rest will flow through the US Agency for International Development, Blinken said.

READ MORE: Mexico caravan migrants get visas as they trek toward US

Recommended

Record number of migrants

Total US assistance devoted to the regional crisis has now hit $2.7 billion since 2017, according to the State Department.

The package comes as the US grapples with a record number of migrants illegally crossing its southern border, fuelled in large part by people fleeing three countries, including Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

More than 55,000 people from those countries have been taken into custody after attempting to cross the US-Mexico border in August, according to official data. The figure is a 175 percent increase compared to the same month a year ago.

The US announced Wednesday it would provide nearly $200 million to NGOs operating in Mexico and Central America to "support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants," Blinken said in a separate statement.

READ MORE: Is the US losing its influence to China across Latin America?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation