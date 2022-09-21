A 23-year-old Turkish woman faced “complete disappointment” when she was rejected a visa to enter the Netherlands in July after working tirelessly to earn a spot at her dream internship.

She is one of countless Turkish students whose hopes of studying abroad or interning at a company in Europe are being crushed by a staggering increase in Schengen visa rejections.

The student, who requested anonymity as her appeal is still in process, tells TRT World that she believes the European Union (EU) countries are “punishing” Türkiye by shutting their doors to Turkish nationals due to unjustified concerns.

“The visa issue seems to have turned into a weapon in their hands, and they do not hesitate to victimise Turkish citizens,” she says.

Schengen visa refusal rates for Turkish nationals have spiked almost fivefold since 2014, according to Schengen visa statistics.

In 2021, at least 239,099 people from Türkiye applied for a form of Schengen visa and 30,444 were rejected, at a refusal rate of over 16.5 percent compared to 4 percent in 2014.

According to a report submitted by Türkiye to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), EU countries are deliberately complicating the visa process.

Turks have reported facing long queues for limited application slots, high application fees that are non-refundable and longer processing times due to higher scrutiny.

Most of the countries also do not have available appointment slots and those who do are either taking a long time to process applications or simply rejecting them, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Of the 26 Schengen countries, Finland was the most likely to reject applicants from Türkiye in 2021 at 39.45 percent, followed by Norway at 38.4 percent, the Netherlands at a rate of 26.7 percent and Sweden at 26.2 percent.

Unjustified reasons

The reasons for visa refusals, if even given, oftentimes seem unjustified to applicants.

One of the most common reasons for visa rejections is that the applicant supplied an insufficient explanation of the purpose and circumstances of their planned stay – in other words there’s “suspicions” over applicants overstaying their visa duration.

But these suspicions often seem based on subjective interpretation of the candidate's situation as documents to prove otherwise are often overlooked, applicants explain to TRT World.

This was the case of the 23-year-old Turkish student who wished to intern for two months at the Netherlands' International Institute of Social History as part of the European Union student exchange programme Erasmus.

Despite her visa application containing many official documents to support her case – such as her Erasumus grant, a working agreement from the institution and her Erasmus learning agreement – the Netherlands said the “purpose of entry to the country was not clearly stated”.

Her refusal letter also explained that the Netherlands has doubts that she will return to Türkiye when the internship ends – it particularly “emphasised illegal migration” concerns.

“I had also included my master's admission at SOAS University of London. Even this was proof that I would come back, but I don't think the visa officers are examining the files of Turkish citizens properly,” she tells TRT World.

“Although my purpose of going is Erasmus and I have put in a ton of documents about it, I came across (this) answer… as if my purpose of going is not clear, as if I was kidding,” she adds.

TRT World spoke to other Turks experiencing similar situations, about their frustration over missing job and education opportunities, being unable to visit friends and family abroad or jet off on vacation.

Despite having studied in Sweden for Erasmus and having visited the Schengen region regularly for two years, Hazal, who wished to withhold her surname, was rejected a visa when she applied this year in January.

The European country also found “not enough reasons” for her to return to Türkiye, despite having done so multiple times in the past.

“So it implies that I am so desperate and their country is made out of gold and silver so I need to stay there. It implies that I would break the law and regulations to stay there,” she says. "No, I don't want to live there. I am happy with my work, and my life here.”