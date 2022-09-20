At least 13 people including seven children has been killed and 17 wounded when army helicopters shot at a school in Myanmar, media reports and residents said, as the military said it opened fire because rebels were using the building to attack its forces.

The violence took place on Friday in the village of Let Yet Kone in the central Sagaing region.

According to reports in the Mizzima and Irrawaddy news portals on Monday, army helicopters had opened fire on the school housed in a Buddhist monastery in the village.

Some children were killed on the spot by the shooting, while others died after troops entered the village, the reports said.

Two residents, who declined to be identified due to security worries, said by telephone the bodies were later transported by the military to a township 11 kilometres away and buried.

Images posted on social media showed what appeared to be damage including bullet holes and blood stains at a school building.

'Surprise inspection'