Iran has told judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that the United States has created an "industry of litigation" against Tehran in breach of international law.

Lawyers for Iran, which brought its case to the ICJ in 2016, accused Washington on Monday of having breached a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing American courts to confiscate assets from Iranian companies, including $1.75 billion from Iran's central bank.

This was done to award damages to victims of what the United States said were terrorist attacks sponsored by Iran. Tehran denies supporting terrorism.

ICJ case

The 1950s friendship treaty was signed long before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed shah, and the subsequent severing of US-Iranian relations.

After Iran filed two claims based on the 1955 treaty — which accords the ICJ jurisdiction — Washington formally withdrew from the accord in 2018.