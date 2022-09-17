A historically powerful storm is hammering western Alaska, causing huge tidal surges and flooding that has torn some houses from their foundations, US weather forecasters said.

The remnants of Pacific Typhoon Merbok have created one of the strongest storms to impact the region at this time of year in decades and are expected to batter the coast throughout the weekend.

Dangerous conditions include "extreme waves, storm surge, hurricane force wind gusts, coastal erosion and heavy rainfall," the National Weather Service said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Flooding will get worse," the service's Fairbanks, Alaska office tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths Governor Mike Dunleavy said as he declared a disaster for impacted communities.

"This is easily the strongest storm this early in the autumn in the past 50 years in the Bering Sea," Rick Thoman, a climatologist at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, told the AFP news agency via email.

In the coastal village of Golovin, the Fairbanks office said, "water is surrounding the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a couple homes (are) floating off the foundation."

'A very angry sea'