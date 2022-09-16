Türkiye has called on authorities in Greece to investigate a death threat against a Greek lawmaker who is also a member of the country's Muslim Turkish minority.

"We expect the Greek authorities to investigate this serious incident and punish the perpetrators," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Friday, sharing a statement from the Turkish Minority Advisory Board in Greece’s Western Thrace region, which reported that Huseyin Zeybek was threatened.

"We stand behind the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace, which will not give up its struggle for human rights and freedom despite all threats and pressure," the ministry added.

Threat during live TV show