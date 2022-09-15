Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov have discussed the latest tension and deadly clashes along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Akar said Türkiye will continue to stand firmly by its Azerbaijani brothers, according to a statement by the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Stressing that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are "one nation, two states" — a standard phrase about the countries' close ties — he wished God's grace on the fallen soldiers and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of "large-scale provocations" in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out "intensive" firing on Azerbaijani positions.

READ MORE:Thousands protest in Yerevan to demand Armenia's Pashinyan resign

Over 150 killed