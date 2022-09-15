WORLD
4 MIN READ
Woman held in S Korea over children's bodies in suitcases in New Zealand
The woman, who is believed to be the mother of the two dead young children, was arrested on murder charges following a request from New Zealand.
Woman held in S Korea over children's bodies in suitcases in New Zealand
The grisly discovery of the bodies in suitcases came after a family bought a trailer-load of items — including the suitcases — at an auction for abandoned goods near Auckland. / AP Archive
September 15, 2022

A woman has been arrested in South Korea on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases.

South Korean police said they detained the 42-year-old woman in the southeastern port city of Ulsan on Thursday, based on a South Korean court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her extradition.

The unidentified woman covered her face with the hood of her coat as officers escorted her outside an Ulsan police station and put her in a car headed for the capital, Seoul.

"Police arrested the suspect at an apartment in Ulsan on Thursday following a stakeout with tips on her whereabouts and CCTV footage," Seoul's National Police Agency said in a statement.

"The suspect is accused by the New Zealand police of having murdered two of her children, aged seven and 10 then, in around 2018 in the Auckland area," it said.

She will undergo a review at the Seoul High Court over whether she should be extradited, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency. Park said a date hadn't yet been set but the review must take place within two months.

READ MORE: Pakistani police hunt for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Challenging investigation

New Zealand police said the warrant was in connection with two charges of murder, and they have applied to have the woman extradited under the provisions of a treaty between the two nations.

Recommended

They said they have asked South Korean authorities to keep the woman in jail until she is extradited.

"To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our New Zealand Police Interpol staff," Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Vaaelua said in a statement.

He said the investigation had been "very challenging" and that inquiries were continuing both in New Zealand and abroad.

Vaaelua said police weren't going to comment further as the matter was now before the courts.

Authorities in New Zealand typically don't comment on pending court cases in order to avoid the possibility of influencing the outcome.

The bodies were discovered last month after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in Auckland in an online auction. Police said the New Zealand family had nothing to do with the deaths.

The children had been dead for a number of years, and the suitcases had been in storage for at least three or four years, according to police.

READ MORE:What do we know about the killings of four Muslims in New Mexico?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days