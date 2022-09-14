Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun's book "A Stabilizing Power in the Age of Global Chaos: Türkiye” has been translated and published in Azerbaijani Turkish language.

The book was published by the Azerbaijan International Relations Analysis Center (AIR Center) and launched in Baku.

The launching event started with a moment of silence for the Azerbaijani soldiers who lost their lives as a result of Armenia's recent border provocations.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci, President of Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) Ferit Sefiyev, academics and other experts were among those who attended the event.

'World is bigger than five'

In his speech at the event, Ambassador Bagci stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks "The world is bigger than 5" were discussed in Altun's book and analysed in a broader framework.