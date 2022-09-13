WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenian provocations as tensions escalate
"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," says Turkish FM Cavusoglu.
Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenian provocations as tensions escalate
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry says the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin areas. / AA Archive
September 13, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has spoken with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov over the phone.

Discussions between the two focused on Armenian provocations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Cavusoglu said on Tueday on Twitter.

"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," said Cavusoglu.

Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between the Caucasus neighbours, leaving troops dead on both sides, defence ministries in Baku and Yerevan said.

The escalation marked the latest flare up since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed Karabakh region.

READ MORE: Clashes break out on border after Armenia’s attacks — Azerbaijan

Tense relations

Recommended

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin.

The ministry said sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, adding as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani troops to address the situation, clashes took place.

Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border shootout.

In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier.

During EU-mediated talks in Brussels in May and April, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to "advance discussions" on a future peace treaty.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.READ MORE: Azerbaijan president: Troops deployed to strategic Karabakh city of Lachin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days