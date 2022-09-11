Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, from Balmoral Castle, where the monarch passed away on Thursday.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the monarch’s official residence in Scotland, and Sunday's journey took six hours.

Thousands lined the streets to pay their respects as the procession made its journey.

Princess Anne, King Charles III’s sister and princess royal, and her husband accompanied the queen’s coffin as part of the procession.

They were met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse by the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex.

The queen’s oak coffin was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of flowers on top.

The coffin will remain in the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight.

September 19 funeral