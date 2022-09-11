Flooding caused by the collapse of a mine dam wall in South Africa's Free State province has swept away houses and cars, killing at least one person and injuring 40.

Television footage showed a river of mud and water flowing away from the disused diamond mine and into a nearby residential area on Sunday.

It covered roads and swept houses away in Jagersfontein, a town about 100 kilometres (62 miles) southwest of the Free State province capital Bloemfontein.

"A mine dam collapsed and swept away houses and cars in the area," said Palesa Chubisi, a spokesperson for Free State premier Sisi Ntombela.

At least one person was killed, but the overall death toll was unclear.

Free State authorities initially said three bodies had been recovered but later revised the figure down to one.

Mineral and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe said there were up to five suspected deaths, four people missing and another four in critical conditions.

"Nine houses were swept away and 20 houses completely damaged. Now, that is a disaster," Mantashe told an online press conference.

Earlier, Chubisi said 40 people including a pregnant woman were taken to local hospitals, four suffering from fractured limbs and the rest with bruises and hypothermia.

Search and rescue underway