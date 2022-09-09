European Union countries' energy ministerswill meet to search for solutions from a long list of possible measures to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices as winter approaches.

The basis for the talks on Friday is a set of proposals made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Among the proposals are a price cap on Russian gas, a windfall levy on non-gas power plants, a bloc-wide cut in electricity demand, and emergency credit lines for power firms facing soaring collateral requirements.

EU diplomats said countries appeared broadly supportive of measures to provide liquidity for companies, and some had also backed curbing power demand.

Other proposals were more divisive. The price cap on Russian gas has so far failed to win support among a majority of countries, with some questioning how it would help curb prices given the low gas volumes Moscow is now sending to Europe.

Supply cuts from Moscow

"Our intention first and foremost is to bring prices down. A cap on only Russian gas won't bring prices down," Belgium's Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said.

The Baltic states are among those backing the idea, arguing that a price cap would still deprive Moscow of revenue to fund military activities in Ukraine.