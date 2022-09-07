Tunisia's main opposition alliance has said its members including the largest political party Ennahda would boycott December polls to replace a parliament dissolved by President Kais Saied.

The vote is set for nearly a year and a half after Saied suspended the Ennahda-dominated assembly and sacked the government, later pushing through a constitution enshrining his rule.

"The National Salvation Front has definitively decided to boycott the upcoming elections," said Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, head of the front which is made up of parties and movements opposed to Saied.

He said the move was in response to an electoral law written "by Saied alone", part of a "coup against constitutional legitimacy".