Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck has come under heavy criticism over his comments on possible insolvencies due to an energy crisis and economic situation.

In a programme on the German broadcaster ARD TV on Tuesday evening, Habeck was asked whether he expected a wave of insolvencies at the end of this winter.

"No, I do not. I can imagine that certain industries will simply stop producing for the time being," he said.

Habeck cited flower shops, organic food shops and bakeries as examples, as these shops "depend on people spending money".

Such businesses would then have real problems because there would be a reluctance to buy. "Then they are not automatically insolvent, but they may stop selling," Habeck said.

The presenter of the programme, Sandra Maischberger, asked the politician: "How do they not want to make a big loss if they pay people but no longer sell anything?"

Habeck, a leading member of the Greens political party, replied that companies might have to close down if no measures were taken by the government, adding that it does not mean a wave of insolvencies.

It remains unclear how companies are supposed to avert insolvency or over-indebtedness if they can no longer generate any income from their current business and receive no other help.

According to German law, anyone who does not file for bankruptcy despite being aware of insolvency or over-indebtedness is guilty of "delayed filing of insolvency" and liable to prosecution.

The Green politician's statements drew sharp criticism from the opposition. "Unworldly, out of touch, haphazard. Economy Minister Habeck has no idea how to run a business, he stands for running a business down," said Christian Social Union’s Secretary-General Martin Huber on Wednesday.