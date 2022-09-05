WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian diaspora in Germany rally against sanctions on Moscow
Thousands of protesters take to the streets carrying Russian flags or banners with the letters NATO, the trans-Atlantic military alliance, crossed out with a red line.
Russian diaspora in Germany rally against sanctions on Moscow
Germany is home to some 3 million people of Russian ethnic background. Though Germany's Russian diaspora is vast, there have been relatively few pro-Putin rallies since the start of the war. / AP
September 5, 2022

Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters have marched in the western city of Cologne to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow attacked its neighbour earlier this year.

Sunday's rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by a few dozen counter-protesters who had also gathered in Cologne to express support for Ukraine.

"Germany is in chaos," said Elena Kolbasnikova, an organiser, repeating President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russia's military operation protects Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

"How will we survive this winter?"

Germany is home to some 3 million people of Russian ethnic background. Though its Russian diaspora is vast, there have been relatively few pro-Putin rallies since the start of the war.

READ MORE: Energy price hikes could ignite 'civil unrest' across Europe this winter

Collection donations for Russia

Recommended

Many of Sunday's protesters held Russian flags or banners with the letters NATO, the trans-Atlantic military alliance, crossed out with a red line.

Footage from the scene showed police detaining at least one protester.

Organisers collected donations for Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

One German speaker, a baker, said high gas prices would leave him without a job by the end of the year, blaming Germany for refusing to open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was confident Germany had sufficient gas to get through the winter. Russian media have disputed this, saying western Europe will freeze this winter without Russian gas.

READ MORE: Far-right Serbians hold pro-Russia rally amid Ukraine crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov