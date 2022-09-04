Türkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, earlier in June, referred to the PKK and FETO presence in the refugee camp of Lavrion (Laurium) near Athens, which was revealed as a propaganda and training base for the terrorists in footage from a private Greek broadcaster.

While Ankara is in an intense battle with terrorism, it goes against the nature of the NATO alliance that Greece "provides a place for the PKK and FETO," said Akar.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry official blasted Greek authorities earlier in August for building their governance structure on anti-Türkiye rhetoric.

"Athens is in a toxic, safe-haven state with the presence of terrorists from the DHKP-C, PKK and FETO. All of their locations are known," the official said, in response to a question on the refugee camp of Lavrion (Laurium) near the Greek capital.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

READ MORE:Greek state built on 'anti-Türkiye rhetoric' with 'sense of entitlement'