WORLD
2 MIN READ
Legionnaires' disease kills fifth person in Argentina
Legionella bacteria can be transmitted when people inhale contaminated aerosols and can occur by aspiration of contaminated water or ice, particularly in susceptible patients in hospital environments.
Legionnaires' disease kills fifth person in Argentina
Argentina's officials said they are examining the clinic's water supply and air-conditioning system for Legionella bacteria. / AP
September 4, 2022

Legionnaires' disease has claimed a fifth life among patients and staff at a clinic in northern Argentina.

The Health Ministry in Tucuman province had announced four earlier deaths on Saturday, all in the clinic in San Miguel de Tucuman, and said a total of 11 people had been infected by the rare but severe lung disease.

The latest death was that of a 64-year-old man with co-morbidities, provincial health officials announced on Sunday.

Of the six others infected, three remain in hospital and the others are being monitored at home, said Luis Medina Cruz, the Tucuman health minister.

Recommended

Local officials said they are examining the clinic's water supply and air-conditioning system.

The disease, which first appeared at a 1976 convention of the American Legion veterans group in the United States, has been linked to contaminated water and unclean aeration systems. Symptoms include high fever, aches and trouble breathing.

An Argentinian laboratory identified the disease as Legionnaires' after ruling out Covid-19, flu and hantavirus.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told a news conference on Saturday that Legionnaires' disease has a significant impact on people with risk conditions over 50 years old. Antibiotic treatment was needed, she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov