Sunday, September 4, 2022

Zelenskyy discusses aid, Russia sanctions with EU chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"Discussed the allocation of the next tranche of #EU macro-(financial) aid ASAP. Emphasized the need to prepare the 8th package of (Western) sanctions (on Russia), including a ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens," he said on Twitter on Sunday.

Zelenskyy, who has warned Europeans to expect a difficult winter due to Russian oil and gas exports cuts, also said he and Von Der Leyen coordinated "steps to limit Russia's excess profits from the sale of oil and gas".

EU to disburse $4.9B in aid to Kiev this week - Ukrainian PM

Ukraine expects to receive $4.98 billion (5 billion euros) in macro-financial aid from the European Union this coming week to support the economy and army, and to prepare for the looming winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"This will help to ensure the stability of our economy, support of the army and the... heating season", Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine is sapping the country's resources and Kiev has repeatedly sought financial aid from the EU, the United States and international lenders.

Russia sanctions not working - Italy far-right leader

The leader of Italy's far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, has sparked debate by saying that the unprecedented sanctions the West had imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict weren't working.

"Several months have passed and people are paying two, three, even four times more for their bills," he told Rtl radio. "And after seven months, the war continues and Russian Federation coffers are filling with money."

"Are the sanctions working? No. Today, those who have been sanctioned are winners and those who put the sanctions in place are on their knees," he tweeted the day earlier.

Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv comes under Russian shelling

Russian shelling has hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city's mayor said.