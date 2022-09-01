Iran has sent a "constructive" response to US proposals aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday.

The report said Iran's response was sent to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, who has been coordinating the negotiations.

It gave no further details.

Later on Thursday, the US said Tehran's response was not "constructive."

"We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Borrell said on August 8 that the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.

Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.

