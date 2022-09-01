Angola's leading opposition party says it has filed a legal complaint challenging recently announced election results, which saw the long-ruling MPLA win by a significantly reduced majority.

"The complaint about the final results was filed with the (national electoral commission) today," Faustino Mumbika, national secretary of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), told AFP news agency via WhatsApp on Thursday.

The August 24 elections were the most hotly contested in the oil-rich country since its first multi-party vote in 1992.

Results placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing a second term for President Joao Lourenco, 68.

