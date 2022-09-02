An AI-enabled biology project. Or a rocket developed by high school seniors. Or the mock-up of the latest drone by one of Türkiye’s biggest innovation companies.

These are but just a glimpse into the world of exciting developments and innovations in cutting-edge technology as the world's largest Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, ‘Teknofefst Black Sea’, gets underway in the Turkish Black Sea province of Samsun.

Organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the fifth annual Teknofest is being held at the Samsun Carsamba Airport in the Black Sea region.

As part of the festival, various shows and technology competitions are taking place between August 30 and September 4.

Everyday thousands of visitors are treated to a carnivalesque atmosphere, with the event’s upbeat theme song punctuating every nook and corner.

Teknofest is aimed at improving Türkiye’s engineering-based human resources and strengthening the motivation of society parallel to the country’s technology goals.

There are plenty of activities on offer: aerial and land vehicle expos, simulation experience zones, a vertical wind tunnel, a virtual reality tunnel, as well as a planetarium, a youth and sports zone and plenty of workshops.

There are nearly 40 tech competitions in which students are participating, in areas like unmanned aerial vehicles, nanotechnology, aviation, artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicles and data science.

Competing in the field of agricultural technologies is a group of Kastamonu high school students, who designed a project called ‘Identification of Plant Diseases with Artificial Intelligence’.

“We created a dataset with about a thousand photos,” one of the group members tells TRT World. “It is an application which is useful for farming because many times the wrong pesticides are used which cause damage to fields.”

“This project will help prevent spraying the wrong plants and increase farm yield.”