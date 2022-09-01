Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been convicted of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s administration, a week after her husband was imprisoned over the 1MDB fund scandal.

Rosmah was found guilty on three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving 6.5 million ringgit ($1.5 million) between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo island. She is expected to remain out on bail for her appeal to higher courts.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said prosecutors proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rosmah corruptly solicited bribes and received money as a reward for herself. He said her defence was a bare denial.

Najib began a 12-year prison term last week after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving the multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1MDB.

Rosmah’s trial had shed light on her alleged sway in the government since her husband took office in 2009.