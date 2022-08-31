Israeli archaeologists have displayed a rare tusk half a million years old, from an enormous now-extinct elephant, which scholars see as testament to a social ritual by prehistoric humans.

Avi Levy, director of the excavation, said on Wednesday that it was "fantastic" to find the "extremely preserved tusk".

"The elephant is a straight-tusked elephant, which became extinct from our area around 400,000 years ago," he said.

"Next to the tusk were flint tools prehistoric man used to chop and skin the animals in the region, apparently the elephants too."

The identity of the prehistoric humans who inhabited the region — a land-bridge from Africa to Asia and Europe — was "a mystery" said Levy.

"We haven't found remains of people here, we only find their material culture — the trash they discarded after use, whether animal bones or flint tools," the historian added.

Previous excavations at the Revadim site showed evidence of the "processing of elephant bones — some were turned into tools used by people, and some have cut marks" having been broken for consumption, Levy said.

READ MORE:A birdlike, yet vicious, dinosaur found on UK’s Isle of Wight

Ancient giant

Judging by the size of its tusk, the elephant would have stood up to five metres tall, significantly larger than today's African elephants.