Türkiye's Communications Directorate has organised a panel on the need for UN Security Council reforms in Amsterdam.

Moderated by Turkish scholar Giray Sadik, the panel brought together Turkish professor Ozden Zeynep Oktav, European Parliament MP Ryszard Czarnecki and Alberto Turkstra, project manager of Brussels-based think tank Diplomatic World Institute.

Friday's panel kicked off with a video message from Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Altun said the UN has made significant contributions to peace and stability in various geographies of the world since its establishment. However, he said the UN Security Council needs reforms.

The UN has found itself in desperate straits in the face of recent human tragedies and wars, Altun said.

READ MORE:Türkiye to hold panels in 12 countries for Security Council reform

'More effective, more functional UN'

Türkiye’s demand for reform within the UN structure is an opportunity for the system to revise itself, Oktav told Anadolu Agency after her talk.

"Türkiye is not a revisionist country or a country that left the status quo with a demand for reform in the UN system. On the contrary, it makes an important contribution to the continuation of the existing system," she said.

She said that the UN remains "passive" over the threats Türkiye is facing, many of them stemming from irregular migration and terrorism.