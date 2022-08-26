WORLD
Germany to implement unprecedented measures to save energy amid gas crisis
In autumn and winter, public buildings will not be heated more than 19 degrees Celsius and shops will turn off lights at night.
Lights on government buildings and monuments will be shut off if they are used for purely aesthetic reasons. / AA
August 26, 2022

Germany has decided to implement new energy-saving measures to prepare for potential disruptions to Russian gas imports and avoid an energy crisis in winter.

A comprehensive plan, approved by the government on Wednesday, foresees tough measures to save energy, by limiting the use of heating and lighting in public and private buildings.

Starting from September 1, public buildings will not be heated more than 19 degrees Celsius, and hot water will be switched off in these buildings, with the exception of hospitals and social facilities.

According to the plan, corridors and little-used rooms in administrative buildings will not be heated.

Close the doors

Lights on government buildings and monuments will be shut off if they are used for purely aesthetic reasons.

The plan also introduces new restrictions for businesses, and they will be forced to turn off the lights in shop windows overnight.

They are also required to close doors while heating their shops to improve energy efficiency.

