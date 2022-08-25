The European Commission continues to “monitor closely” developments in Greece's wiretapping scandal, a EU official has said.

Speaking at the European Commission’s daily news briefing on Thursday, Christian Wigand, the spokesperson for justice and rule of law, confirmed that the EU received a response from the Greek authorities on the use of spyware and “possible interplay between EU data protection rules and the national security framework”.

He explained that experts of the European Commission are currently analysing the Greek authorities’ reply and “continue monitoring this issue very closely”.

Wigand also said that “national security is a member state competence” but national security services “must apply relevant EU law, including the case law of the European Court of Justice”.

