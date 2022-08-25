US President Joe Biden's massive student debt cancellation plan has evoked mixed responses from indebted students, with some heaving a sigh of relief and others, who were expecting a complete loan forgiveness plan, partially dissatisfied.

"It's a good plan for low-income Americans but I think all student loans should be cancelled regardless of how much they owe. Just two years ago the government gave billions of dollars to companies so the economy wouldn't collapse during the Covid pandemic," Luis Torres, a political science student at the University of District of Columbia, toldTRT World.

"The government gives millions of dollars to Ukraine every day. If they can spend money on war, how can they not take students out of debt?" asked Torres, who owes around $10,000 and could see his debt slate wiped clean if the Biden plan survives possible court challenges.

On Wednesday, Biden announced students trying to pay off university loans will get $10,000 forgiven while acknowledging he was "not going to make everybody happy."

Under the relief plan, $10,000 will be cut from all loans owed by people earning a salary of less than $125,000. For some six million students from low-income families, who went to university with government aid known as Pell grants, the relief will be $20,000.

The White House estimates its plan could lead to about 20 million borrowers having their debt completely cancelled. Some 23 million Americans will still have student loan debt. The country’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion.

As of now, more than 43 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data. Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000, and about half owe less than $20,000.

Graduate student Liam Moore hailing the decision said the loan forgiveness was dangling at first but "it's nice to finally see it make it into the plan."

"I think that it will positively affect Americans because it will allow them to focus more on their needs than an extra bill to pay."

Biden's plan "marks the biggest and boldest action a president has ever taken to provide student debt relief to struggling families," said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, an advocacy group.

Biden ‘overpromised’

The proposed debt relief, however, falls far short of some Democrats' promise of complete loan forgiveness.

Many students said they were expecting complete loan relief.