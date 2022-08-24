A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 160 days in protest over his detention by Israel could die at any moment, his lawyer has said.

Israeli forces arrested Khalil Awawdeh, 40, in December 2021 and have since held him without charge or trial, a practice known as "administrative detention."

"I feel that my body is consuming itself internally," Awawdeh told the Reuters news agency from his hospital bed, his eyes widening and his voice fluctuating as he spoke. "God's support, steadfastness and patience are what enable me to continue."

Israel has provided few details about the accusations facing Awawdeh.

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday his detention had been confirmed several times by military courts "and it was determined that the confidential material in his case indicates that his release will threaten the security of the area."

In March, Awawdeh launched a hunger strike demanding his freedom. He has subsisted only on water since, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad said on Wednesday.

Egyptian mediators recently pushed for Awawdeh's release under a ceasefire agreement to end three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

An Egyptian security source speaking on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday that Egypt presented a list of prisoners, including Awawdeh, to Israeli officials and Israel promised to look into it, while expressing reservations on some of the names.